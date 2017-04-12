Delhi L-G directs DDA to develop Yamuna riverfront

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed the DDA to develop the Yamuna riverfront in the national capital and restore the river to its pristine state. Chairing a meeting with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), he directed all stakeholders and agencies to work in tandem and develop the Yamuna riverfront, an official said.

“Chaired DDA meeting on Yamuna riverfront development. Goal to restore Yamuna to its pristine past,” the Lt Governor tweeted. In a series of tweets, he said besides environmental benefits, tourism and economy will also get a major boost by this.

“All stakeholders and agencies must work in tandem. Community ownership key for positive outcome. Timelines to be sacrosanct (sic),” the L-G tweeted.

