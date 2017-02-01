Delhi L-G clears proposal for 3 promotions

New Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal New Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal Tuesday cleared a proposal which ensures that any personnel joining the police force in the ranks of constable and head constable would get at least three promotions during their service term, putting an end to stagnation in the lower ranks.

Outgoing police chief Alok Kumar Verma made the announcement at his farewell. As per the proposal, a person joining as a constable will be promoted to a head constable after 15 years of service, and to ASI after 25 years. On completing 30 years, he will be promoted to sub-inspector.