Delhi: L-G asks civic bodies to make plan for managing fire at all three landfill sites

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed city’s municipal corporations to make plan for management of fire and remediation of sanitary landfill sites in the national capital.

Baijal asked Principal Secretary (urban development) Renu Sharma to explore the possibility of issuing order asking authorities concerned to mandatorily use products made out of construction and demolition waste. The Lt Governor also directed Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to monitor the progress of procurement of mechanical road sweepers, sprinklers by municipal corporations as per their timelines on a weekly basis.

The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by Baijal to review the detailed action plan of agencies and stakeholders on measures to combat air pollution in the city. The meeting was attended by Environment Minister Imran Hussain, Prakash and other senior officers.

“MCDs, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) presented detailed plan to increase municipal solid waste processing capacity to ensure complete disposal of existing waste generation thereby removing gap in processing about 6000 MT/day,” the L-G office said in a statement. It stated that local bodies have been asked to submit plan for processing of bio-degradable waste at decentralised locations.

“Municipal bodies were also directed to make plan for management of fire and remediation of sanitary landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla. MCDs and PWD were directed to increase C & D (construction and demolition) waste processing capacity from 2500 to 4500 TPD to take care of entire C & D waste generation of Delhi by establishing new plants,” the L-G office said.

The statement said that municipal corporations will ensure local water arrangement at landfill sites to control fires. “The L-G directed round the clock deputation of Environmental Marshalls at landfill sites. Barbed wire boundary to be provided at sites,” it added.

