Delhi: L-G Anil Baijal orders ‘no tolerance zones’ to tackle illegal parking in city

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (File Photo) Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

In the third meeting on growing parking problems in the capital, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed authorities to identify roads and commercial streets as “No Tolerance Zone” for illegal parking. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was directed to work out parking slots for para-transit vehicles and underground parkings for public convenience. “It was felt that instead of uniform parking charges in the entire MCD area, there should be differential charges depending on the area and demand,” officials said.

“It was decided that roads and commercial streets will be identified as ‘No Tolerance Zone’, under which road discipline, parking and vehicle movement on particular road stretches will be enforced strictly by authorities, including Traffic Police. It was also discussed that roads should be categorised on the criteria of density, width and connectivity,” officials said.

The L-G said, “Digitised short stay parking areas are to be encouraged by MCDs, NDMC and DDA. The MCDs and other agencies should strictly monitor contracts of parking lots.” On road cutting and digging work permissions, the L-G directed that all agencies which have underground services and networks should ensure that no damage is done to facilities of other agencies, and contractors should be charged for time overruns, if projects are not completed on time.

