Delhi kidnapping case: Was slapped when I dropped glass of milk, recounts 5-yr-old

The child with his family at the Police Headquarters. Abhinav Saha

A day after five-year-old Vihan Gupta was rescued by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, he told officers about his 12-day ordeal of being confined in an apartment. According to an investigator, the child gave a day-by-day account in the presence of his parents. He told them that he was first kidnapped on a bike, and then transferred to a Swift Dzire, with the kidnappers telling him that they were taking him to his parents.

“He told us that the kidnappers fed him chocolates and toffees the first day he arrived, but also instilled fear in him every time he would cry,” an officer said.

“He told us that on day two or three, he dropped a glass of milk by mistake and was slapped by Pankaj, one of the accused… he told us that while Pankaj and Ravi would scare him, Nitin used a friendly approach, and would console him when he would cry,” said an officer.

“The child told us that whenever he would cry, the accused would start hitting the hammer on the wall to drown out his voice,” the officer said.

A family member, who did not wish to be named, said Vihan is visibly shaken and is “refusing to leave his mother’s side even for a minute… While driving back home with his family on Monday night, he asked his grandfather to roll up the window, saying, ‘Woh fir aa jaayenge’. He started sweating then”.

