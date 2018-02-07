Delhi kidnapping case: Rollercoaster of emotions ends with 5-year-old in mother’s arms

The child with his family at the Police Headquarters. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The child with his family at the Police Headquarters. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

It was only after his five-year-old said, “aapka chuha bol raha hu” that made Sunny Gupta (35) believe that his son Vihan — who was kidnapped 12 days ago — had indeed been rescued. At 1 am on the intervening night of February 5 and 6, the Shahdara-based businessman received a call from DCP (Crime Branch) G Ramgopal Naik, who asked the family to come to GTB Hospital. “I got scared and asked him why. He said ‘Tumhara beta meri god mein hai’… I couldn’t believe it,” said Gupta, standing outside his house.

At 7.50 am on January 25, two gun-toting men barged into a school bus in GTB Enclave area, shot at the driver and kidnapped the child, in front of his eight-year-old sister and other students. Three days later, the family received a ransom call.

On Monday night, after a brief exchange of fire in Ghaziabad — where the accused were staying at an apartment complex — the child was rescued by a team of the Crime Branch. One accused was killed, while two others have been arrested by police.

“When we met our son at the hospital, he was sad, emotional and very scared. We haven’t yet asked him about the ordeal, he’s so shaken. When we were driving back from the Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, he asked us to roll up the windows… he’s that afraid right now,” said Gupta.

At the Police Headquarters, the child was rushed out by his parents, as he clung tightly to his mother. As the media scampered around the family to get a glimpse or a word out of the scared child, he squealed in fear and hugged his mother.

On the day Vihan was kidnapped in front of her eyes, his sister was inconsolable and suspicious of bearded men. On Tuesday morning at 8 am, the siblings finally met. “She hasn’t gone to school since that day… it’s understandable. She said she would go to school only when her brother returned. So far, we haven’t decided anything about the future… if he will take the same bus or not, we don’t know,” said Gupta.

For the family, the last 12 days have been full of a mix of emotions — fear, hope, longing. “Apart from the ransom calls, we got some voice notes of our son too… one of them was ‘I love you daddy’, that’s how we knew he was fine,” said Gupta.

