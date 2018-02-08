Delhi kidnapping case: Accused went to shop owned by boy’s father to buy glasses

The rescued boy with DCP (Crime Branch) G Ramgopal Naik The rescued boy with DCP (Crime Branch) G Ramgopal Naik

A day after a five-year-old boy, kidnapped from a school bus in Shahdara by two gun-toting accused on January 25, was rescued, Delhi Police found that the accused, Nitin Sharma, used to buy disposable glasses and plates from the shop owned by the child’s father, Sunny Gupta. Police further said Sharma, who ran an eatery, and his associate Pankaj Kumar had seen the child, Vihan, at the shop several times.

Sharma was on Wednesday produced before a Delhi Court and sent to two-day police custody. Police, during questioning, confronted him with the boy’s father and grandfather. “Gupta immediately recognised him. During questioning, the accused told police that he used to purchase disposable glasses and plates from his shop for the last seven years to use at his eatery,” a senior police officer said.

Sharma told police that he had also sent Pankaj to make the purchase on several occasions.

During questioning, Sharma told police that his girlfriend had been asking him to open a saloon for her. Pankaj, police said, had been arrested on December 25 in connection with an auto theft case from Jyoti Nagar, and was released on bail in January.

Police sources said the child’s father and grandfather were planning to purchase a property, and had given Rs 60 lakh as a token amount. The deal was later cancelled and the two got their money back — but the rumour made its way to the ears of the main accused, Sharma.

“Sharma was in debt after he lost money in betting and also spent lavishly on his girlfriend. He was not even able to pay rent for a two-bedroom flat in Sahibabad’s Shalimar City apartments, where the child was kept. The accused first contemplated kidnapping the child while consuming liquor in December. On January 5, Sharma met Pankaj after the latter came out on bail. They then roped in their friend Ravi and decided to kidnap Vihan,” an officer said, adding that after making three failed attempts, Ravi and Pankaj kidnapped the boy on the eve of Republic Day.

The child was rescued late Monday night after exchange of fire between police and the accused men. Ravi died in the encounter. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik told The Indian Express, “The criminals were aware of the money transaction made by the boy’s father, and they made several attempts before actually kidnapping the boy on January 25.”

