Delhi kidnapping case: Accused never made single call from his phone — yet it gave him away

Hours after the boy’s family received the first ransom call on January 28, several teams of Delhi Police started scanning the dossier of a criminal, Heera Lal, earlier booked on charges of kidnapping. Raids were also conducted in Madhya Pradesh.

The action was taken after police established that the cellphone from which the call had come was registered in his name. But they reached a dead end after failing to find any other leads pointing in this direction.

Soon afterwards, though, a single lapse by the accused, Nitin Sharma — of keeping his phone switched on since the kidnapping — led police to the child. Since the first ransom call had directed the parents to Cross River Mall, police christened the operation ‘C-River’.

Police said Sharma used different phones and SIM cards to make ransom calls. Based on these, police found that the numbers were active in different locations. “Police tracked Sharma’s phone and found that it was also active in the same locations as the numbers used to make the ransom calls,” said a police officer.

Police said that after analysing ‘dump data’ — or the mass collection of phone data from areas from where ransom calls were made — police found a ‘common number’. After establishing on February 3 that the number was Sharma’s, police started intercepting the calls. Investigation revealed that Sharma used to make ransom calls in evenings after snatching phones from passersby. “The first call was made from a phone belonging to one Heera Lal, a resident of Gokulpuri. They also snatched a dual-SIM phone on January 29,” police sources said.

Sources added that the accused were technically sound and that they “made ransom calls on WhatsApp”. “In the said call, Pankaj spoke in a woman’s voice,” sources said.

During investigation, police found that Sharma used codes to communicate with his associates, the officer added.

Among the code words were ‘chhota bhai’, to refer to the kidnapped boy; and ‘mandir’, to refer to the flat where he was kept.

