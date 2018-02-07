A father’s disbelief: I got him enrolled in an open school

Ravi Pal’s father (Express photo) Ravi Pal’s father (Express photo)

On the day he was gunned down in a police encounter, Ravi Pal, 24, was to appear for his Class X examination from the Open School in Rae Bareli. His father Shyam Lal told The Indian Express that his son used to run a fruit stall and work as a part-time waiter at a farm house in Karkardooma. Lal, too, worked as a waiter at the same farmhouse.

“He wasn’t interested in studies but I wanted him to study so he could do something in life. I convinced him to get admission in Class X. Today was supposed to be his first examination at the open school,” said Lal. “My son lived a very simple life… He never even fought with anybody. I don’t know how his name came up in all of this.”

Read | Delhi police crack daring kidnapping: 12-day hunt ends in gunfire — and a rescued child

While Pal died, the two other accused, Nitin Kumar Sharma and Pankaj Singh, were arrested. Police said Sharma was the main conspirator who took help from Singh and Pal for the kidnapping.

Lal said he knew Pankaj, who is also a waiter. “They would often spend time together but I never saw my son with Sharma, who runs a dhaba with his elder brother in Gokulpuri’s B Block,” he said. Sharma’s neighbour said his mother and elder brother had shifted to Yamuna Vihar, but Sharma continued staying at Gokulpuri house. “Sharma and his elder brother were born and brought up here. Earlier, the dhaba was run by their father, but the brothers took over a while back.”

Read | Delhi kidnapping case: Accused never made single call from his phone — yet it gave him away

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App