Delhi: Kidnappers strangle Class XII boy after ransom plan falls apart

The accused strangled Tarun Sharma (19) with a rope and dumped his body in an abandoned plot behind a temple (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A Class XII student from Greater Noida was allegedly murdered by his tenant and a neighbour. According to police, the two accused decided to kill the boy after their plans of abducting him for ransom fell apart. Police said the accused, Arun and Sajid, were caught while trying to flee the district. “The accused were arrested from the Tilpata roundabout around 2.15 am. We have also recovered SIM cards and mobile phones from them,” a police officer said.

Police later took the accused to the Gulistanpur Shani Mandir, where they had dumped the victim, Tarun Sharma (19), in an abandoned plot. Police said the body has been sent to a local mortuary for a post-mortem examination. “He died due to strangulation. The two accused had panicked… it was a ransom plot gone wrong,” SSP (Rural) Suniti said.

According to police, the accused had called Tarun over to their house and offered him a drink laced with sedatives. They later made 10 phone calls to his mother, who was out looking for her son and did not pick up. Police said the accused then panicked and strangled Tarun with a rope. “They also realised that the boy could identify them later. So they panicked and killed him. They then dumped the body next to an abandoned plot behind a local temple,” a police officer said.

Tarun Sharma

Police said Tarun had gone missing from his house on April 12, following which his father, Subash Sharma, reported the matter to the local police station. He told police that his son had left the house around 6 pm, saying he was going to visit the Shani Mandir. Police launched a search operation in coordination with residents.

Police said one of the accused, Arun, also joined the search party. While questioning several residents, including Arun and Sajid, police found inconsistencies in the statements of the accused pertaining to their whereabouts. Police then looked into Tarun’s call detail records and found that Arun had called him before he went missing. Police asked Arun to join the investigation, following which he and Sajid fled.

Following their arrest, police said they confessed to the crime and said they kidnapped Tarun to make money. “He (Arun) stayed with our family for more than eight years…. The day Tarun went missing, Arun joined the search. He was distributing biscuits and coffee to the locals. He also sympathised with us. Then the search started to widen and we ventured into the surrounding villages… he did not join us after that. It is now that we realise that he was keeping a track of the investigation,” Tarun’s brother, Trivender, said.

