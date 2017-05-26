Delhi: Kashmere Gate set to become biggest interchange station

This section will connect residents of Faridabad, Govindpuri, Kalkaji, Nehru Place and other areas on the Violet Line with Old Delhi. This section will connect residents of Faridabad, Govindpuri, Kalkaji, Nehru Place and other areas on the Violet Line with Old Delhi.

The inaugural journey on the Heritage Line is just a few days away, the DMRC has said. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) gave its approval for starting commercial services on the ITO-Kashmere Gate section of the Violet Line, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said on Thursday. A Media Preview of the corridor will be held, Friday.

A two-day inspection was held earlier this week. Once operations start, Kashmere Gate will become the biggest interchange station seeing passengers on the Red, Yellow and Violet lines interchanging lines, decongesting Rajeev Chowk.

The DMRC began trials on the 5.17-km Heritage Line, which will connect Kashmere Gate to ITO and further down to Faridabad, all part of the Violet Line, on August 10 last year. The Line was supposed to be ready by December, 2015 but construction was delayed for many reasons including construction work under historical monuments in the congested Old Delhi and demonetisation last year. The underground section has four stations — Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Lal Qila and Kashmere Gate.

This section will connect residents of Faridabad, Govindpuri, Kalkaji, Nehru Place and other areas on the Violet Line with Old Delhi. Commuters travelling on the Yellow Line can travel to Old Delhi by changing over to the Violet Line at Central Secretariat or Kashmere Gate.

The Delhi Gate station, right after the ITO station, sits cheek by jowl with the Delhi Gate. The station will open out to Maulana Azad Medical College, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, LNJP Hospital, Ambedkar stadium and Asaf Ali Park. Its interiors will be decorated with panels depicting the history of the walled city, Shahjahanabad. The Jama Masjid station will open up to Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, and lead out to Daryaganj. Meena Bazaar Market, Parda Bagh and Mahavir Vatika in the vicinity.

The Lal Qila station, expected to become a popular conduit for tourists travelling to the 17th century fort, will be done in red sandstone to resemble the façade of Lal Qila. Old Delhi’s busy wholesale markets like Old and New Lajpat Rai Market and PG Market will also be connected to the Metro. The last station on the Violet Line (ITO-Faridabad line) will now be Kashmere Gate, which already acts as an interchange station between Red (Rithala-Dilshad Garden) and Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Center).

