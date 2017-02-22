Delhi: ‘Juvenile tried to rape another woman that day before 2 minor girls’

One of the two accused who allegedly raped two minors in Rohini on Monday had tried to rape a woman earlier the same day, police said.

The 25-year-old woman said she was beaten up for resisting his rape attempt. “I share a part of my house with his. He entered my room when I was going to take a bath. He grabbed my neck from behind, gagged me and pulled me to his room. When I tried to resist, he hit me,” she said.

“When I started screaming, neighbours arrived and caught him and beat him up. We called police but he fled.”

The accused, aged 15, fled to Shahbad Dairy where he met a friend, aged 19. They consumed drugs and returned to rape the girls, police said.

DCP (Rohini) M N Tiwari confirmed the juvenile’s involvement in the first incident and said the woman’s statement has been recorded.

The two were apprehended on Monday evening. Both victims, meanwhile, are in hospital and remain critical.