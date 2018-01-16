Delhi: Juvenile apprehended for robbery, murder case solved

A juvenile apprehended from Sangam Vihar in connection with a robbery helped police crack a four-month-old murder case and arrest four of his associates. According to police, the case dates back to September last year, when a decomposed body of a man was found in the jungle between Gurgaon and Faridabad.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “During questioning, the accused told police that four months ago, he and three associates allegedly killed one Miraj.” Police then conducted raids to arrest the associates.

