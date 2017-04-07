Delhi journalist attacked: She went to the park every day, said distraught mother

The only thing that 45-year-old journalist Aparna Karla could tell the doctor was that she was attacked. After a four-hour long surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, she responded to a few questions. However, doctors said she is slipping in and out of consciousness.

“She has a few lucid moments,” said her elder sister, Prachi Kalra, an assistant professor at a Delhi University college. She has been in the hospital since Wednesday night.

Sitting in the hospital’s lobby, Aparna’s mother, Prabha, said when they last spoke, Aparna had told her she was going to the park. “She said ‘chakkar laga ke aati hoon’. She goes to the park every day,” said her mother as she broke down crying.

Family members said they are “taken aback by the viciousness of the attack”. “I don’t think she had personal enmity with anyone,” her mother said.

Aparna’s parents said she lives with them in Ashok Vihar and has been working as a business journalist for the last 20 years. Her elder sister said the family has been visiting the park for the last 15 years. None of them can recall such a violent attack taking place there before.

“Every day, between 6 and 6.30 pm, she goes to the park which is 100 metres away from our house. Wednesday was like any other day. However, I received a call at 7.15 pm. The caller said my sister was hurt and had been admitted at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. We had to transfer her to Fortis as the hospital was not equipped to do brain surgery,” she said.

“The doctors said the assailants hit her so hard, multiple times, that her skull was fractured into four. Some fragments of the bone were stuck to the brain. There was also a blood clot and the veins were affected. The next 48 hours are crucial as doctors are watching out for bleeding and infection in the brain,” Prachi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now