Delhi journalist attacked: Neighbours complain of dimly lit walking track

Residents say thefts are common at the park

Residents of Ashok Vihar Phase-3, who use Picnic Hut Park for exercising, say they barely stay there after it gets dark. Picnic Hut is the 10 acre DDA park where a journalist was attacked. Even though the park has two high-mast poles at the centre with multiple lights, the periphery where people walk at night remains dimly lit. The walking track has green coloured poles, however, no lights are fixed on them.

“Jaise hi andhera hota hai, hum to nikal lete hain, (Whenever it gets dark, we leave),” said Birmo Devi, who is aware of the assault that happened on Wednesday evening. “Purse aur chain cheen na common baat hai (Purse and chain snatching are common here).”

On Thursday, a group of men huddled around discussing the attack on the journalist, while at a short distance, a group of women in their late thirties practised yoga. Sushma Kalra of Bhartiya Yoga Sansthan said young men start smoking and drinking in the park after it gets dark.

“Recently, a few men made indecent gestures towards us, however, they stopped it later. Sometimes we find liquor bottles at the spot where we practise yoga. This park is safe only till there is sunlight,” said Kalra.

Local resident Anita said she avoids visiting the park in the wee hours due to safety concerns. There is only one security guard, Dal Chand, who is also the gardener at the park. Chand said his job is to guard the store room that contains benches and digging materials. “Jitna ho sakta hoon utna dekhta hoon, poora park thode na dekh paaonga (I look after the park as much as possible, I cannot look after the entire park on my own),” he said.

