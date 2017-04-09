Delhi journalist attack: Shocked, this can happen anywhere, say journo’s kin

“Her response to the treatment will be monitored at the ICU for the next 48 hours,” hospital sources said. (File photo) “Her response to the treatment will be monitored at the ICU for the next 48 hours,” hospital sources said. (File photo)

A day after police arrested a man for attacking 45-year-old freelance journalist Aparna Kalra during her evening walk, her family said they were in shock.

“We are very scared and shocked. If this has happened near our home, it can happen anywhere,” said Kalra’s uncle H C Bhatia. According to police, the accused, Sanjay, was “obsessed” with Kalra and had been stalking her for close to a month.

Bhatia said the family had requested authorities to look into the safety of people in the park. He added that Kalra is “drowsy” and in a “semi-conscious state”.

“She spoke for a few seconds, but complained of headache while she was talking. She seems a little better and has started taking oral diet. Doctors told us she will be monitored for the next 48 hours,” he said.

Fortis Hospital said Kalra was “fully conscious and her condition continues to be stable”. “Her response to the treatment will be monitored at the ICU for the next 48 hours,” hospital sources said.

