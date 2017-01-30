Latest News

Delhi: Jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh stolen from wedding party

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:January 30, 2017 5:39 am

A group of children dressed in wedding finery decamped with jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh from a wedding ceremony at the India Islamic Cultural Centre late Saturday, police said. A case has been registered at Tughlaq Road police station and the incident has been caught on CCTVs installed at the venue. According to police, the incident occurred Saturday around 1 am during the wedding of Dr Saif Hasan Naqvi’s sister.

“Naqvi made a PCR call and told police that the thieves allegedly stole a brown trolley containing a gold set, diamond earrings and a diamond necklace, following which a complaint under IPC Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) was registered at the Tughlaq Road police station,” said a senior police officer.

In the CCTV footage, five to six children are seen entering, and then, after a while, leaving with the brown bag, said the officer.

A similar theft was reported last month where the gang had decamped with jewellery, Rs 7 lakh cash and a phone of a judicial officer in Juvenile Justice Board from his nephew’s wedding in the Civil Lines area.

The Inter-State Cell of Crime Branch had been tasked with investigating the matter but they have not been able to nab the accused yet.

