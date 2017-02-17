Delhi: Japanese Park double murder, juvenile held

Delhi Police survey Japanese Park in Rohini on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Police survey Japanese Park in Rohini on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Hours after questioning a 16-year-old boy in connection with the double murder at the Japanese Park in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar on Tuesday night, Delhi Police have apprehended him and are collecting evidence against his accomplices. Police said they have recovered bloodstained clothes and a knife from his possession and added that the juvenile is constantly changing his statements to shield his associates.

DCP (Rohini district) M N Tiwari said they have apprehended the juvenile, but investigation is still underway.

The deceased, Ashiv and Ankush, lived in Aman Vihar and had gone out on Tuesday evening with the juvenile. They had been stabbed multiple times and their bodies were found near the park’s gate number 4, about 20 metres apart. Police suspect the incident took place between 8.30 and 9 pm on Tuesday.

Police said on questioning residents, they found that the juvenile was with the victims at the time of the murder. “Police teams raided the juvenile’s house and found him allegedly in an inebriated condition. The team also recovered bloodstained clothes and a cellphone,” sources said.

“He first claimed he had an argument with the victims after they abused him, and he killed them. But later he changed his statement and said both victims were in a relationship with one of his relatives, which he was not happy about and he had requested them to stop. But an argument broke out and he, along with his brother, ended up killing them,” said sources. However, sources said the boy changed his statement again on Wednesday and told the DCP that no one else was involved in the murder.