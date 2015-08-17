Delhi Jal Board to increase use of recycled water in city

In an effort to boost water supply in the capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Sunday announced its plan to increase the use of recycled water, while also undertaking a new project to put in place a city-wide network to supply recycled water from its waste-water treatment plants.

“For the first time, a new plan scheme has been approved in the Delhi government budget for 2015-16 to provide funds for the project. Through this, recycled water from the waste-water treatment plants will reach different parts of the city,” a senior DJB official said.

Moreover, the board also plans to increase the use of recycled waste-water from 25 per cent to 40 per cent.

While this water will be used for agricultural, horticulture and washing purposes, DJB officials maintained that the scheme will also help to bridge the gap between potable water demand and supply.

“The recycled water produced by our plants is of good quality and is being promoted for non-potable purposes… thereby making additional water available for potable purposes. This water is being supplied at a subsidised rate of Rs 7 per kilolitre,” the official said.

“Approximately 25 per cent of this recycled water is presently being used for irrigation, horticulture and cooling in power plants by various agencies such as Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, Pragati Power Corporation Limited, CPWD and DDA among others. So, there is a lot of scope for using the remaining 1,600 million litres of recycled water per day for non-potable purposes,” the official said.

