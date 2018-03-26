Delhi Jal Board moves SC over ‘less’ water supply by Haryana

Water shortage is mostly felt in central and south Delhi. (File) Water shortage is mostly felt in central and south Delhi. (File)

The Delhi Jal Board on Monday moved the Supreme Court alleging that Haryana is not supplying the 450 cusecs of water that it should to Delhi. The board, in a plea to the apex court, said Haryana was supplying 120 cusecs less water to the national capital in violation of the water-sharing agreements.

The Supreme Court, while admitting the plea, scheduled the hearing on April 2.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier alleged that exploiting its position as an upper-riparian state, Haryana was effectively choking the capital’s water supply, with its impact being felt most in the south and central Delhi. Party MLA Alka Lamba had said, “Delhi’s problem is acute. There has already been a murder over the water crisis. The Haryana government is completely ignoring the SC orders. The common people will suffer the most as a result.”

In its plea submitted before the top court, the DJB has said that it was seeking “most urgent interim directions” for the “supply of water at Wazirabad Reservoir (450 cusecs) for drinking water for Delhi”. “Delhi is in the midst of an acute water shortage owing to stopping of supply of water by Haryana from the river Yamuna, which is meant for drinking purposes in Delhi.” It also alleges that Haryana is taking “undue advantage of being an upper riparian state,” the plea adds.

