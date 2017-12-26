Delhi Jal Board hikes water tariff by 20 per cent

In 2015, a month after it formed the government in Delhi, AAP hiked the water tariff by 10 per cent. In 2015, a month after it formed the government in Delhi, AAP hiked the water tariff by 10 per cent.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday approved a combined hike on water and sewer tariff for consumers exceeding their monthly quota of 20,000 litres. A Jal Board official told PTI that the body approved a 20 per cent combined hike on the current charges.

The move will effectively see an increase of Rs 28 per month for consumers crossing the monthly quota, DJB vice chairman Dinesh Mohaniya, who is the AAP MLA from Sangam Vihar, said.

“No change in water tariff in Delhi for households using up to 20,000 litres per month for third consecutive year. Above 20,000 litres, a 20 per cent combined hike on water and sewer charges approved in the Delhi Jal Board meeting,” Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma tweeted.

The Aap Aadmi Party government, which promised free water supply to families, had set a cap of 20,000 litres per month for every household, beyond which they would be charged according to their consumption.

In 2015, a month after it formed the government in Delhi, AAP hiked the water tariff by 10 per cent. It was, however, in line with an annual automatic 10 per cent rate hike mechanism put in place by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2009.

The DJB, in its official statement, had said that the decision was taken in order to reduce the financial burden on the water body.

“The hike has been approved in order to keep the financial health of the DJB intact,” DJB had said.

In 2016, the government decided against following the auto mechanism and put another hike on hold. The current hike comes three months after Kejriwal took over the ministerial portfolio of water after the removal of Kapil Mishra.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd