‘Delhi is not safe anymore, we are at risk even near our home’

AS A crowd gathered outside their house and people came to offer condolences after police handed over Brij Bhushan’s body to the family after conducting a post-mortem, Banita, wife of the victim’s younger brother Ban Bhushan, sat in the corner of a room on the ground floor of their house. “Delhi is no longer safe. We are not even safe right outside our house,” she said.

The Bhushan family had shifted to Delhi 15 years ago and had moved into the two-storey house they own in Rajpur Extension. Banita and her two daughters live on the ground floor of the house. Her husband is posted as an assistant commandant with the Border Security Force in Assam. Brij Bhushan, along with wife Vandana and two sons, lived on the first floor. Bhushan’s father is a retired government employee from Bihar’s Gaya.

“They were so daring that they recced the area before killing him. We want to see them behind bars. Otherwise they will kill someone else too,” a teary-eyed Banita said, adding, “My bhabhi is still in shock. Both her sons cannot believe their father is no more.”

“Bhushan never fought with anyone. He never even spoke to anyone rudely. How can someone be his enemy?” said a relative.