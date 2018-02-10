Delhi irrigation department appoints nodal officers for property upkeep

According to the department, the nodal officer will ensure that the government’s properties under his or her jurisdiction are properly maintained, upkeep and protected from encroachment. (In picture: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) According to the department, the nodal officer will ensure that the government’s properties under his or her jurisdiction are properly maintained, upkeep and protected from encroachment. (In picture: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal)

Irrigation & Flood Control Department of the Delhi government has appointed executive engineers as nodal officers to ensure its properties remain encroachment-free.

According to the department, the nodal officer will ensure that the government’s properties under his or her jurisdiction are properly maintained, upkeep and protected from encroachment.

An official said apart from this, the nodal officers have also been directed to keep a proper record of each and every property or assets under their jurisdiction. “The department has asked all nodal officers to submit a monthly report on the steps taken along with detail of property of the department will be furnished by every 7th of the following month to the chief engineer,” the official also said.

The official said if there is an encroachment on properties under the jurisdiction of nodal officers concerned, action would be taken against him or her.

