Delhi: Investigative Officer who asked for high caste witnesses ousted

Days after a 19-year-old St Stephen’s student, who is also an ASI’s son, was beaten up and caste-based slurs were allegedly used in a case of road rage, police have changed the investigating officer of the case. A senior police officer said the case will be now investigated by ACP Khajuri Khas.

As reported by The Indian Express, the IO had asked 19-year-old Jatin to bring “two independent witnesses from a higher caste” to invoke the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused. Police had on Monday revoked the notice.

“A departmental inquiry has been initiated and the IO has been removed from the case. ACP has started the investigation,” a police source said.