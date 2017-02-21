Delhi: Intensify measures to check pollution, says LG Anil Baijal to agencies

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal today took stock of Delhi’s air quality and directed the agencies to intensify measures to check dust pollution and vehicular emissions. In a meeting at Raj Niwas, which was attended by Environment Minister Imran Hussain, Baijal ordered that compliance of around 42 directions issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in this regard have to be monitored. Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty was asked to look into the matter of “rationalizing” locations of bus depots for inter-state buses in the national capital while the PWD and civic bodies were asked to deploy road vacuum cleaners by the end of July.

The Delhi government is in the process of roping in international companies that have expertise in the field of mechanical sweeping of roads.

In order to prevent dust being kicked off by vehicles, instructions were issued to intensify efforts towards greening the unpaved areas along roads and central verges.

“Further, all construction industries to be asked to use fly ash and fly ash bricks compulsorily by way of building in contract conditions, as per relevant notification of Government of India,” said a Raj Niwas statement.

The 42-points of CPCB emphasise on strict action against visibly polluting vehicles, restriction on parking of vehicles in non-designated areas, prohibition on burning of leaves.

“Amendment of CMV (Central Motor Vehicles) rules for a policy for scrapping of 15-year-old seized vehicles to be carried out.

“Construction and demolition waste removal from site and its final disposal should be made a condition in the contract.

“The Lt Governor asked all concerned to keep up their efforts, and advised the departments to work out a plan to secure a long-term solution to the issue of deteriorating air quality in Delhi,” the statement added.