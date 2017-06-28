In dying statement, girl accuses uncle of rape

Gurgaon Police have arrested an auto driver for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece for the last four months, before poisoning her on Saturday night. The girl died on Sunday morning, shortly after giving her statement to the police.

Police said the incident came to light after the girl disappeared from her home in Khandsa village on Saturday night, reappearing the next morning only to tell her parents that she had been abducted by her uncle, who had sexually assaulted her.

The victim told them that he had been raping her repeatedly over the last four months, and that she had not confided in them because he had threatened to kill her. It was only when the child started feeling dizzy and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon that her parents discovered she had also been poisoned.

Police said the accused is a father of four, and that he also tried to commit suicide by consuming poison when he discovered that police had arrived to take him into custody on Monday.

“A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 302 (murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of POCSO Act,” said Manish Sehgal, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

