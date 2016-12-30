Delhi: In city battling pollution, registration of vehicles up, 97 lakh at last count

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Even as the national capital continues to grapple with high levels of pollution, the city has seen a nine per cent jump in the number of registered motor vehicles. The city, now, has over 97 lakh registered motor vehicles. The data further reveals that for this time in the last three years, the capital has recorded a 17.8 per cent increase in deaths caused due to respiratory diseases.

According to the latest data of the Delhi statistical handbook 2016, motorbikes and scooters top the list of registered motor vehicles in the city. In 2015-16, Delhi saw over 61 lakh motorbikes and scooters on its roads. That’s a 7.44 per cent increase as compared to the previous year, when the number stood at over 56 lakh motorbikes and scooters.

In 2015, the capital saw 6,502 deaths caused due to respiratory disorder. During the period from 2012-2014, the city had seen a decrease in deaths due respiratory diseases. However, in 2015, it has a 17.8 per cent increase in deaths and the number stood at 6,502 as compared to 7,513 of the previous year. Correspondingly, diesel, which has been the major contributor to the increase in vehicular pollution, has seen a 18.83 per cent increase in consumption. In 2015, the city consumed 1,50,8000 million tons of diesel. Petrol, also saw an increase of 8.54 per cent in consumption compared to the previous year. In 2015, petrol consumption stood 9,02,000 million tons of consumption. The city has also seen a drop in the number of rainy days. In 2015, Delhi received 36 days of rainfall as compared to 38 days in the previous year.

Air quality is improving in the city, says govt. The Delhi government said on Thursday that the air quality in the city was showing improvement despite adverse weather conditions.

Environment Minister Imran Hussain held a meeting with officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Environment Department officials said that the analysis of Particulate Matter over the past month shows that levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5 are decreasing and air quality is improving.”

“Air quality in Delhi, especially during the winter, is influenced by multiple meteorological factors such as wind speed, wind direction, humidity and solar index. Fog and smog are two separate environmental phenomenon(s). The present scenario of weather in the city is primarily due to fog,” a statement issued by the government said.

The government had called for stringent imposition of anti-pollution measures, such as vacuum cleaning of roads, sprinkling of water, and checking pollution certificates of all vehicles in Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh where pollution has been on the rise.