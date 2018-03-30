Delhi: In a crowded market, woman stabbed to death

Police said victim’s husband rushed his wife to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police said victim’s husband rushed his wife to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old woman to death in front of her husband, three daughters and infant son in a crowded Govindpuri market Wednesday evening, police said, adding that a case has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) at Govindpuri police station.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “The incident took place around 8.30 pm. Two persons – 23-year-old Ajay and 24-year-old Bijender – were arrested from the spot. During questioning, he told us that they were agitated because the woman’s husband had objected to them standing close to the woman, identified as Suman, while she was shopping.” He added that the knife used in the murder has been recovered.

Suman’s husband, Umesh Dubey (32), told The Indian Express, “We were at the market to buy clothes for my son’s mundan on his second birthday. We had decided to leave for our ancestral house in Etawah, UP, after getting done with the shopping. While we were shopping, suddenly one of the two men stood close to my wife. At first, I ignored it as the market was very crowded. Then, his friend also came and stood close to her. Sensing something was wrong, I yelled at them and asked them to move away.”

After the argument, both of them left. “A few minutes later, they returned with a knife and attacked me and my wife. My son was in my arm but he escaped. But they stabbed my wife on the chest and she died on the spot,” he said. Police said Dubey then rushed his wife to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

“This was our first visit to the Buddh Bazaar in Govindpuri. I had no idea that I’d lose my wife. We had got married 12 years ago. She wasn’t just my wife but my friend as well. What will happen to my children… who will take care of them now?” said Dubey, an Uber cab driver who lives at a rented house in Sangam Vihar.

