Ignored by wife, man kills stepson: Police

Upset at not getting enough attention from his wife, a man allegedly strangulated his three-year-old stepson in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, police said. Around 6 am on June 25, the accused, Mahesh (30), told his wife Kiran that he had to finish some household chores, and took his stepson Arjun with him, police said. Mahesh allegedly took the child to a nearby factory that was closed on Sunday.

“He allegedly threw the child on the floor and after the boy lost consciousness, he strangulated him. He then buried the child’s body under some sacks and left,” a senior police officer said.

Mahesh returned home and told Kiran that the child had gone missing. Later, Mahesh fled home after informing his maternal uncle’s son, Rinku, that he had killed his stepson. “Rinku called Kiran and informed her about the incident. She informed police and a case was registered,” the officer added.

Police arrested Mahesh from Anand Vihar bus terminus after tracking his cellphone. “Kiran told police that she had two sons from her first marriage, one of whom lives with her ex-husband, and that she got married to Mahesh a year ago,” police said.

Kiran also told police that Mahesh used to drink and beat her, and that he never contributed to household expenses.

Police said Mahesh told them that Kiran didn’t devote any time to him and often spoke about her first husband. He also said he wanted his own child with her.

