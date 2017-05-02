Delhi: I feared for his life, but he never listened, says wife of police officer killed in late-night shootout

For the last two months, ASI Vijay Singh’s wife had been persuading him to change his job as a personal security officer (PSO) and take up another posting at a police station. But he always told her it was his duty, saying, “If I don’t do it, who will?”

On Sunday night, before he was shot dead, his wife, Sunil, said he called to say he was coming home for dinner. “Around midnight on Sunday, I received a call that he had met with an accident. We rushed to the hospital to find he was dead. I feared for his life; he never listened to me,” she said, sitting under a tree.

Sunil added that all PSOs should be give a bulletproof jacket and a different vehicle.

Singh’s 24-year-old son Ravi, who is a contract teacher at a government school, said his father was supposed to return home on Monday morning. “He was an honest man. He had advised us to be the same in our dealings with people,” Ravi said. Singh’s younger son, Chandresh (19), is preparing for medical entrance exams.

Singh’s family said he joined the police force in 1989 as a constable. He was promoted to ASI in January this year.

