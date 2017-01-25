Delhi: Husband of sarpanch arrested for robbery

Police have arrested two people, including the husband of a sarpanch from Bhiwani village, for allegedly robbing residents of the district.

According to police, the arrests were made at 9 am Monday, at Bakhtawar Chowk, based on a tip-off. The two accused have been identified as Rajesh, who is a resident of Hindol village in Bhiwani, where his wife is sarpanch, and Sunil, who hails from Bihar. Both the accused are in their 20s, said police.

“We arrested the two accused and have seized the Scorpio car they used to commit the burglaries. At the time of arrest, they had several stolen items in their car, including an LCD TV, a mobile pho-ne, two gas cylinders, one DVD player, one aquaguard and one home theatre speaker. They intended to sell those items,” said head constable Ranveer Singh.