Delhi: How gun kept for safety turned into a murder weapon

A licenced pistol kept only for safety purposes became the murder weapon in the death of a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday.

None of the three men present at the crime scene — the car’s owner Yogesh (28), the suspected shooter Shubham (22), and the girl’s friend Nitin (21) — had a police record.

Police said Yogesh, a property dealer, has been friends with Shubham for the last three years. After he was shot at in Najafgarh seven years ago, Yogesh started carrying a .315 pistol.

“He kept the pistol under napkins in his car,” said DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar. Shubham got a glimpse of the gun a day before the murder, when he reached out to grab a napkin. “Yogesh asked him to keep away from the pistol,” the DCP said.

On Tuesday, Shubham, who too has a property business, took the girl for lunch at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden, police said. Police said they went together, while Yogesh sat on a different table, eating alone.

The girl’s mother as well as Nitin called the victim while she was having lunch. “There appears to have been an argument between Shubham and the girl after Nitin called,” said a police officer. At 6.30 pm, the girl’s mother started calling incessantly.

“At 7 pm, the girl told her mother she is shopping in Dwarka. She made Shubham talk to her mother, and he assured her they would be back by 9 pm,” said the police officer.

But at 7.30 pm, the girl called her mother and told her “something wrong had happened”, police said. Panicked, the mother called Nitin, and he along with the girl’s brother went to look for her. Minutes later, the Mercedes arrived, and Nitin and Shubham got into an argument, following which Shubham allegedly fired a single shot that hit the girl on the chest, police said.

Police said Shubham fled, while Yogesh and the mother rushed her to a hospital. “The possibility of a love traingle cannot not be ruled out. Things will be clear once we nab Shubham,” police said.