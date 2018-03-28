Delhi House adjourned over ‘no reply’ from officers

The Delhi Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution demanding changes in the existing laws to make stalking a non-bailable offence. (Archive) The Delhi Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution demanding changes in the existing laws to make stalking a non-bailable offence. (Archive)

The continuing refusal of government departments to answer questions on reserved subjects prompted Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Tuesday to adjourn the House for 30 minutes as a mark of protest. Goel’s decision, which was somewhat abrupt, came after it emerged that the Home Department has refused to answer a question pertaining to the functioning of police station-level ‘thana committees’.

“Once again, there have been no replies from certain departments. I am adjourning the House for half an hour as a mark of protest,” Goel said halfway into the Question Hour. Later, he forwarded the matter to the privilege committee.

AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi, who raised the question, claimed that thana-level committees were replaced with district-level committees but the MPs concerned were not attending its meetings, thus stalling their work. On March 19, the Union Law Ministry advised the L-G’s office to communicate to the Speaker that he should not admit questions related to reserved subjects such as public order, police, services and land. The departments have been refusing to answer many questions on this ground.

Resolution on stalking

The Delhi Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution demanding changes in the existing laws to make stalking a non-bailable offence. The resolution, moved by Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, also demands death penalty for those convicted of raping children.

