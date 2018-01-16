Delhi horror: 15 bullets pumped into man in Rohini, dreaded gangster is suspect

Videograb of the brutal murder in Rohini (twitter.com/AlokReporter) Videograb of the brutal murder in Rohini (twitter.com/AlokReporter)

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight, allegedly by Delhi’s most-wanted criminal Jitender alias Gogi and his men in Rohini Monday. Police said the victim was having chhole bhature at a roadside eatery around 1.30 pm. when three men came in a car and pumped at least 15 bullets into his head and face. Even though this is the third such alleged killing by Gogi and his men in the last four months, police are yet to find a lead to nab him.

DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the victim, Ravi Bhardwaj, was declared brought dead after being rushed to a hospital. “He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Gupta said.

CCTV footage shows three men shooting Bhardwaj at a crowded intersection of a market in the area. The video also shows pedestrians running helter skelter. The three men are then seen getting into their grey Honda City and fleeing the spot.

Investigation has revealed that Bhardwaj, a resident of Alipur, was earlier an alleged associate of Gogi and had committed various crimes in Delhi and Haryana. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police sources said they established Gogi’s involvement in the case based on the way he was killed. “Gogi generally guns down his targets by pumping bullets on their face. Bhardwaj too sustained bullet injuries on his face,” a source said.

Police sources also said Bhardwaj was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 2014, after a Rs 1 lakh reward was declared for his arrest in 2013. In 2015, he was bailed out. After coming out of prison, he and Gogi fell out over a financial dispute.

Gogi, meanwhile, has been on the run since he escaped from police custody while being taken to a court hearing in Haryana’s Jind district in July 2016. Since then, various teams of Delhi Police and the Special Cell have been working to nab him.

