Delhi: Holi fights turn ugly, four men killed in separate incidents

Four persons were killed in separate incidents on Holi in different parts of the capital Monday, police said. The incidents took place in Shahabad Dairy, Aman Vihar, Bharat Nagar and Kashmere Gate. In the first incident, 40-year-old Girdhari Mandal, an auto driver, was stabbed to death by a group of persons following an argument over playing of loud music in Shahabad Dairy. Police said they have arrested two of the accused.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death after he had an argument with a group of four men in Aman Vihar. Family members of Dhirendra Sharma told police he went to celebrate Holi with his friends at 3 pm but did not return. Police said Sharma had an argument after some persons tried to put some “mud-like substance” on him. The argument escalated and a juvenile whipped out a knife and stabbed him several times. Police are looking for the accused.

In the third incident, a 24-year-old man was killed after an argument with a group of men in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar. Police said the victim, Jeetu, was facing charges of murder and was released on bail six months ago. Police said that prima facie, it appeared that he had gone to settle old scores.

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed by two youths on Holi eve in Jyoti Nagar area. The deceased, Chintu, was allegedly drunk and had an argument with two men, who attacked him, police said.

