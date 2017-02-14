Delhi: Hike in 1-time parking fee could push up car rates

or high-end cars in the price range of Rs 15-25 lakh, charges are Rs 30,000-36,000. or high-end cars in the price range of Rs 15-25 lakh, charges are Rs 30,000-36,000.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Monday passed a proposal to increase one-time parking charges of vehicles in the capital. If the proposal is approved by the Delhi government, buying vehicles in the capital could become more expensive. For cars priced up to Rs 5 lakh, one-time parking charges could be increased to Rs 5,000 (petrol) and Rs 6,000 (diesel). The current charges are Rs 2,000 for cars priced up to Rs 4 lakh and Rs 4,000 for those above Rs 4 lakh.

Watch What Else Is Making News

For high-end cars in the price range of Rs 15-25 lakh, charges are Rs 30,000-36,000. And for cars above Rs 40 lakh, the charges are over Rs 1 lakh. Autorickshaws have been exempted from the hike. Leader of the house Subhash Arya said one-time parking charges have not been increased in 10 years and in the last five years, the state government has rejected the proposal thrice.