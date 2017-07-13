Delhi High Court’s suggestion: ‘Let citizens monitor sanitation workers’

Delhi High Court (File Photo) Delhi High Court (File Photo)

Saying it was time for “citizens to take responsibility” for the garbage woes in the capital, the Delhi High Court has suggested the civic bodies to constitute a citizen committee which could not be “won-over”, under an administrative officer, to supervise safai karamcharis.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing the matter regarding a PIL filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava on preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases. On Wednesday, a news report showing the disposal of garbage by civic bodies in areas such as Pankha Road, Chanakya Place, Mayur Vihar, Seemapuri and Kalyanpuri was screened.

While at most places there was an improvement, areas like Shashi Garden and Sangam Vihar continued to be infested by garbage problems. After the civic bodies submitted their affidavits, the bench said they could fix a time across the dhalaos in the city for the residents to put garbage.

Asking municipalities to find places for disposing garbage after collection from dhalaos on a ‘war footing’, the bench noted that the authorities are yet to begin work for considering such dumping sites. “You are busy advocating land for all sorts of places. Where is land (for disposing garbage),” the bench said. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 2.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App