Delhi High Court to hear plea against strike by Ola, Uber

Uber and Ola had moved the High Court earlier, which restrained unions from stopping the firms’ vehicles. Uber and Ola had moved the High Court earlier, which restrained unions from stopping the firms’ vehicles.

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday continue its hearing on a plea against the strike organised by Ola and Uber drivers in the national capital.

The High Court earlier on February 18 heard driver unions argue an order barring them from holding up cab-hailing businesses Uber and Ola.

Watch What Else Is making News

The order trailed in the wake of strikes and protests against policies of Ola-Uber apps in National Capital Region or NCR.

Uber and Ola had moved the High Court earlier, which restrained unions from stopping the firms’ vehicles.

Several unions had decided to go on an indefinite strike in the NCR from February 10, affecting thousands of commuters.