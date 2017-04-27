Delhi High Court takes note of missing girl from Metro station

The Indian Express had reported on April 25 that 19-year-old Sunita has been missing for five days, after she got down at the wrong Metro station on April 21. The Indian Express had reported on April 25 that 19-year-old Sunita has been missing for five days, after she got down at the wrong Metro station on April 21.

Taking cognisance of a news report, the Delhi HC Wednesday asked Delhi Police what it has done to trace a 19-year-old speech and hearing impaired woman who went missing from a Metro station five days ago.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Deepa Sharma asked police to file a status report Thursday about steps taken by it to trace the girl, who went missing after getting off at Adarsh Nagar Metro station.

The Indian Express had reported on April 25 that 19-year-old Sunita has been missing for five days, after she got down at the wrong Metro station on April 21.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now