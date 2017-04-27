Latest News
Delhi High Court takes note of missing girl from Metro station

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Deepa Sharma asked police to file a status report Thursday about steps taken by it to trace the girl, who went missing after getting off at Adarsh Nagar Metro station.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:April 27, 2017 3:11 am
metro missing, girl missing, delhi high court, delhi missing girl, indian express news, india news, delhi news The Indian Express had reported on April 25 that 19-year-old Sunita has been missing for five days, after she got down at the wrong Metro station on April 21.

Taking cognisance of a news report, the Delhi HC Wednesday asked Delhi Police what it has done to trace a 19-year-old speech and hearing impaired woman who went missing from a Metro station five days ago.

With PTI inputs

