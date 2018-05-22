Who are you trying to protect, Delhi High Court asks police on Shanti Van murder probe

The bench issued notices to police, the Delhi government and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. (File) The bench issued notices to police, the Delhi government and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. (File)

The Delhi High Court Monday said there was something “fishy” about the manner in which Delhi police were investigating the alleged murder of a 25-year-old woman near central Delhi’s Shanti Van. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said police appeared to be “protecting” someone as they had sent the body for post-mortem four days after the court had directed them to do so on May 16.

“Why did you wait till May 20? We had passed orders. Who are you trying to protect? There is something fishy in this… You (Delhi Police) have allowed valuable evidence to vanish,” said the bench. Responding to queries and observations of the bench, police said they were waiting for the body to be identified. Police also said the medical examiners had assured that there would be no problem if the autopsy is delayed by a few days, and that the body has been refrigerated.

The court’s observations came while hearing a fresh PIL filed by social worker Sunil Kumar Aledia, seeking directions to police to do away with its practice of waiting for 72 hours to conduct an autopsy of unidentified bodies. Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, appearing for Aledia, cited two recent incidents of unidentified bodies of women being found, and of police not carrying out a post-mortem examination in the first 72 hours.

The bench issued notices to police, the Delhi government and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The court also sought their stand on an immediate survey of homeless persons in the capital, as it is suspected that the victims in the two cases were destitute women.

