Delhi: High Court seeks details on rehab schemes for bonded labourers

The Delhi High Court Monday sought details of rehabilitation schemes with regard to bonded labourers, especially in case of minors, and their implementation in the capital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing a plea alleging inaction on the part of implementing agencies in preventing bonded labour. Stating that the matter is of great concern, the bench issued notices to the Ministry of Labour, the Delhi government, Commissioner of Police, National Human Rights Commission, Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), Child Welfare Committee and other agencies.

The court asked the Delhi Police to provide a list of cases of bonded labour — especially of child victims — registered by them in the last five years. It also directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file status reports, setting out all available schemes regarding child labourers, rehabilitation programmes and their implementation. The court’s directions were issued on a PIL filed by social activist Nirmal Gorana. He claimed that despite rescuing children and lodging FIRs in many cases, no action has been taken so far by authorities.

The bench then directed police to give a status report on the probe into two cases registered at Moti Nagar and Ranjit Nagar police stations. It noted that no action has been taken in these cases, in violation of the law. “These are serious allegations by the petitioner, who, additionally, made a grievance that the respondents are not working to rehabilitate bonded labourers. We also direct the member secretary, DSLSA, to look into this matter and proceed in accordance with the law,” the court said, fixing the matter on April 24.

The plea also claimed no compensation has been released to victims rescued last year.

