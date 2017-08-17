Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, police on high alert

Delhi High Court bomb threat: Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and bomb disposal squad are at the spot. (Source: ANI) Delhi High Court bomb threat: Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and bomb disposal squad are at the spot. (Source: ANI)

Police on Thursday sounded a high alert after the Delhi High Court received a bomb threat. Reports say the Delhi Police received a call at around 10.45 am, claiming that a bomb was planted inside the court premises. The caller purportedly said the blast will take place within the hour.

Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and bomb disposal squad are at the spot. The court appears to be functioning normally as searches continue. The court complex hasn’t been placed under lock down. Vehicles, visitors and lawyers are being allowed to freely enter and exit the premises.

In 2010, an explosion went off inside the Delhi Court. Additional layers of security were added following the blast.

(Source: ANI) (Source: ANI)

More details are awaited

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd