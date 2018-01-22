LIVE Updates: Delhi HC to hear AAP’s plea against disqualification of its 20 MLAs today

Delhi High Court live updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of creating hurdles in the government’s path after 20 AAP MLAs were disqualified (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) Delhi High Court live updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of creating hurdles in the government’s path after 20 AAP MLAs were disqualified (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

The Delhi High Court will Monday hear a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking a stay on the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify 20 of its MLAs from the state legislative Assembly. The hearing, however, comes a day after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the EC’s recommendation and ordered their disqualification. The MLAs have been found guilty of holding “offices of profit” by being parliamentary secretaries to ministers in the Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday accused the BJP of creating hurdles in the government’s path. “There are false cases against 20 persons, they raided me too… but only found four mufflers. They tried everything and finally, today they have disqualified 20 MLAs. But when we won 67 seats, I wondered why? Now I know that the universe knew that these MLAs would get disqualified,” he had tweeted.

Delhi High Court – AAP MLAs’ plea LIVE UPDATES:

8.29 am: “The action of EC, an institution admired for its impartial conduct, appears far too disproportionate,” reads an editorial in The Indian Express today. “The AAP, and some former election commissioners, have challenged the manner in which the disqualification has taken place and the alleged disregard of due process in the action. The issues they have flagged call for wider discussion.” Read the entire editorial here.

8.20 am: On Friday, following the EC’s recommendation, six AAP MLAs moved the Delhi HC seeking an interim stay on the order. Dismissing the plea, the HC had questioned the conduct of the MLAs, saying it was not “looking at the merit of the case” as “the EC kept giving you reminders but you did not bother to respond.”

8.10 am: What does the disqualification of the MLAs mean?

Here’s the math: The AAP currently has 66 seats in the 70-member House. With 20 of its MLAs being disqualified, its strength is reduced to 44. However, the party is still in majority. So now what? Delhi will have to witness a mini state election sometime in the next six months to elect new representatives to the Assembly if they do not get a favourable order from the High Court.

8.00 am: The Delhi High Court has listed for hearing today AAP’s plea against disqualification of its 20 MLAs, after the Election Commission found them guilty of holding “Offices of Profit.” The President gave his assent to the recommendation of the poll body on Sunday and ordered their disqualification. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

