Delhi High Court halts move to add standard-floor buses

DTC bus at Anand Vihar in New Delhi.

Observing that the Delhi government and the Delhi Transport Corporation are “bent on treating the disabled as non-existent or, in any case, not having any rights”, the Delhi High Court has restrained the government from procuring standard-floor buses, as these impede senior citizens and the disabled, excluding them from access to public transport.

“Procuring buses which are inaccessible to the disabled infracts the mandate of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016, and the imperative and repeated directions of the Supreme Court. Not only is it completely impermissible but also reflects callous apathy and gross indifference to environmental degradation as well as infringement of rights of the citizens of Delhi, under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, to a clean and healthy environment,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar observed.

The interim order came on a PIL by Nipun Malhotra,a person suffering from a locomotor disability, challenging the Delhi government’s Cabinet decision taken in September last year to procure standard-floor buses.

