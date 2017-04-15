Delhi High Court directs school to admit 4-yr-old

Passing interim orders, the Delhi High Court directed a private school to admit a student who was denied admission, saying her upper age limit was above the stipulated age for admission.

Counsel for the petitioner, Khagesh B Jha, said the girl had applied online in nursery/pre-school in private unaided recognised schools under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/Disadvantaged Group (DG) criteria for the academic session 2017-18. The four-year-old-girl was selected in the draw of lots, and allotted GD Goenka Public School, Model Town.

She submitted all documents issued by competent authorities, but the school denied her admission saying her age of four years was “not appropriate for the age specified for admission in nursery”.

The Directorate of Education, in its circular dated January 9, 2017, had specified the guidelines for admission in entry-level classes under EWS/DG category.

It said the minimum age required for admission in nursery was three years. The circular, however, did not mention any upper age limit for nursery, and the directorate had accepted the girl’s online application.

Highlighting that the directorate’s circular in December 2015 — which, for the first time fixed the upper age limit for admission in Class Nursery/KG/One — was stayed by the High Court, Jha said denial of admission violated the fundamental right of the child besides contravening the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act,2009.

After being denied admission, the girl’s father approached various officials, including the director of education, but found no relief. If the court would not pass an interim order, it would result in loss of study for the child as classes had already started, and she was sitting idle, Jha argued.

After counsel for the school accepted that there was no upper age limit for admission in pre-nursery, Justice V Kameswar Rao directed the school to admit the student subject to final verdict on the writ petition. The judge also issued a notice to the Directorate of Education, returnable on May 17.

