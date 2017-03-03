Delhi High Court asks Centre, AAP govt to frame policy on e-rickshaws

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre, the AAP government and the Delhi police to frame a comprehensive policy on plying of e-rickshaws in the national capital. “You have to frame a comprehensive policy as e-rickshaws are plying on roads in Delhi without proper registration,” Justice Manmohan said.

It said a committee should be constituted in three weeks to frame a comprehensive policy on e-rickshaws. Members from Ministry of Urban Development, Delhi government, Discoms, Director of local bodies and a senior official from Delhi police should be part of the committee, it said.

The court said the committee should file a status report within three months and fixed the matter for further hearing on July 28. The court’s direction came during the hearing of a plea by one Shahnawaz Khan alleging that most of the e-rickshaws in the city were operating in violation of law and rules and the authorities were not taking any action against them.

Power distribution firm BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, which has filed another petition, has also alleged that the authorities have failed to put in place any mechanism or infrastructure for charging and re-charging of e-rickshaws. Acting on this, the court said “the intent of the policy should be to ensure that only registered e-rickshaws ply on the roads after payment of registration and insurance policy charges”.

The counsel, appearing for the petitioners, argued that in the absence of necessary infrastructure, e-rickshaws were largely being “unlawfully charged” by the driver or owner by allegedly indulging in power theft, impairing their ability to ensure continuous supply of power to its consumers. He argued that illegal tapping of the electricity network posed a safety threat to the people.

The power company also sought a direction to the concerned authorities to take steps for expeditious setting up of necessary infrastructure to charge the e-rickshaws plying in the area where it supplies power here.