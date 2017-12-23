Delhi High Court and NHRC step in: Rehabilitate visually impaired students

The matter will be heard on January 16. The matter will be heard on January 16.

Days after the DDA demolished a hostel for visually impaired students in Janakpuri, the Delhi High Court Friday directed the authority to immediately rehabilitate them, said lawyer Kamlesh Mishra, appointed amicus curiae in the matter.

Mishra said the court Friday took cognizance of a report by The Indian Express.

“A visually impaired lawyer, Pankaj Sinha, brought the report to the notice of Acting Chief Justice Geeta Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, who then issued notice to the L-G, DDA, DUSIB, Delhi government and Ministry of Social Welfare seeking a report on the demolition. The court also ordered the DDA to immediately rehabilitate the students,” Mishra said. The matter will be heard on January 16.

Stating that forcing visually impaired students to stay in the open amounts to violation of their right of life and dignity, the National Human Rights Commission also issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the DDA vice-chairman, calling for a detailed report within four weeks. It asked for details such as number of shelter homes and hostels available in the city.

