Delhi HC advocates to abstain from work today

Delhi High Court lawyers have decided to abstain from work on Thursday in the wake of a recent attack on the properties of two senior advocates.

The executive committee of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) passed a resolution condemning the Tuesday’s assault on the properties of senior advocates Vikas Pahwa and Kirti Uppal, who is also the President of DHCBA.

The lawyers said they will not participate in any work tomorrow and proxy counsel have been appointed for every Court. Pahwa said these acts were being done to terrorise advocates to refrain from performing their professional duties but they will continue with their work.

The lawyers claimed that a similar incident also took place earlier this month when the two vehicles parked in the house of another advocate were burnt.

