Delhi: Heroin worth Rs 125 crore seized, four arrested

The four arrested accused include a Nigerian and an Afghan. (File) The four arrested accused include a Nigerian and an Afghan. (File)

Delhi Police has recovered a huge haul of heroin worth about Rs 125 crore following the arrest of four members of a gang that operated internationally in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Europe. The four arrested accused include a Nigerian and an Afghan.

DCP (special cell) P S Kushwah said 29 kg of fine-quality heroin worth about Rs 125 crore has been recovered from the arrested accused. “The entire network of international narco syndicate originated from Afghanistan and terminated in Europe through Nigerian traffickers via Pakistan, J&K and Delhi,” he said.

A team led by inspector Umesh Barthwal was probing the case. Based on an input, they caught a Srinagar-based resident Jehangir Ahmad from Pashim Vihar and recovered 11 kg heroin on March 26. The probe led police to Afghan national Mumtaj. He told police that he received directions from Pakistan and Afghanistan to receive heroin in India and deliver it to specific persons. Acting on further inputs, police arrested Nnadi, a Nigerian national, from Dwarka. The other accused has been identified as Gobarchan Singh.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App