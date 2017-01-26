Heavy rains and thunderstorm lash national capital, fails to dampen R-Day celebrations

A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS Photo A man shelters from the rain at the India Gate following the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS Photo

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm lashed Delhi on Thursday bringing down the maximum temperature to 18 degrees. The minimum temperature was unusually high at 16 degrees, which was seven notches above the season’s average, while the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 2.30 am. This morning Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning even as the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather, however, failed to dampen the 68th Republic Day celebrations across the country, with the parade going ahead uninterrupted. President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were in attendance as the country showcased its military might and cultural diversity. Though the cloudy morning led to hazy views of the “Flypast”, one of the sought-after sequence in the parade, the programme drew all round applause and cheers from the audience which gave a standing ovation to various performances. While a few came prepared for the rain and took out their umbrellas and raincoats to cover themselves, scores of others used the R-Day brochures to avoid getting wet. People in the VIP enclosures were seen holding umbrellas as cover.

Meanwhile, rail services were affected as 23 trains were reported to be running late by several hours while three were canceled and one was rescheduled, a railway official said. The bad weather also affected flight services as seven domestic flights and two international flights diverted due to airspace closure and sudden weather change in the city. Due to the heavy rains vehicular movement also slowed down in several areas.

The MeT department, which recorded 0.2 mm rainfall till 12.20 pm, has predicted light rains or drizzle towards the evening as well. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 and 12.5 degrees Celsius,” a MeT official said. As daylight faded, afternoon resembled the evening hours prompting vehicles to ply with headlights on. Vehicular movement was largely affected as the downpour led to water-logging in several parts of the city.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 6.7 mm rainfall between 8.30 AM and 2.30 PM, said a MeT department official.

Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 13.1 mm, 8.6 mm, 10.7 mm and 8.8 mm rains respectively, the official said. The MeT has forecast more rains for the evening. “The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 18 degrees,” the weatherman said.

On Wednesday , the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.1 and 12.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that temperatures in Delhi are going to dip over the next five days. Day temperatures will drop starting Friday when the maximum is expected to be 17 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The cold weather will be accompanied by dense fog and cold days are expected till January-end.

Here are few tweets to how Twitterati reacted after the heavy rain:

Heavy winter rain in Delhi (Dwarka). Raining as if it’s south west monsoon. @weatherofindia @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/NtBbgEnIf0 — Golden Arrow (@ChocolateLavaC1) January 26, 2017

Rain and thunderstorm in #Delhi. The tradition of rain coming down on #RepublicDay continues. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 26, 2017

Yo climate change deniers – I’m sitting on my balcony watching the rain and sipping tea. Wearing a t-shirt. In Delhi. In January. — Chaitanya R (@cramachandran) January 26, 2017

Delhi. It’s the view from my room.. 😁 .. rain, cold and fog gives it that look .http://t.co/AHsymly7gi — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) January 26, 2017

The weather in Delhi today is beautiful. Rain is one of my little joys of life. #MeethiMeethiBaarish :’)) — Subhangini Tiwari (@subhangini) January 26, 2017

Thunderstorm with rain would continue to occur over many places of Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR Nuh, Bhiwari, Kosli, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) January 26, 2017

